Titans' Cody Hollister: Secures future contract
Hollister signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Hollister suited up in two games for the Titans this season, catching his lone target for a 12-yard gain. The 27-year-old wideout will be on the roster bubble in 2021.
