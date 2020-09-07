Hollister made the Titans' final roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hollister beat out Rashard Davis for a roster spot and will work as a depth receiver for the team -- a somewhat surprising move given Davis' ability on special teams. However, Hollister progressively moved up the Titans' depth chart last season, beginning the season on the practice squad before recording the first receptions of his career in Week 13 of the regular season. He won't start the season with a prominent role in the offense, but could be called upon to contribute if injuries occur.
More News
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Records first receptions of career•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Officially questionable•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Downgrades to limited practice•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Won't face Baltimore•