Hollister (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hollister failed to suit up in any capacity for Friday's practice, showing this news isn't a surprise. With Hollister sitting out a must-win game for the Titans, Rashard Davis is expected to see an increase in depth receiver snaps.

