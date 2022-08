The Titans signed Hollister to their active roster Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Hollister was waived by the Titans ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he returns to the team after Tennessee placed Racey McMath (undisclosed) on injured reserve. Hollister has appeared in 10 games with the Titans over the last three seasons and secured seven of 10 targets for 58 yards.