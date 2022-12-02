Hollister (neck) has been ruled out for Week 13 against the Eagles, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister picked up a neck injury at some point this week in practice and he will now be unavailable for the team's Week 13 matchup with the Eagles. In his absence, C.J. Board could garner his first offensive snaps of the season.
More News
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Remains uninvolved on offense•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: No injury designation•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Records two catches•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Active in Week 4•
-
Titans' Cody Hollister: Officially questionable for Week 4•