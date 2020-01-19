Titans' Cody Hollister: Unavailable Sunday
Hollister (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.
Hollister received the questionable tag after working as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but he won't be suiting up Sunday. Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond will serve as the depth options at wide receiver for the Titans.
