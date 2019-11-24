Play

Hollister (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Hollister was called up from the practice squad prior to Week 10 and suited up for five special teams snaps in the game. Now that Hollister is a healthy scratch, Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond will handle depth receiver duties against Jacksonville.

