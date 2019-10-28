Titans' Cody Parkey: Bounces back
Parkey made both of his field-goal attempts and also converted all three of his extra-point attempts in Week 8 against Tampa Bay.
After missing an extra-point in Week 7, Parkey returned to perfection against Tampa Bay. He connected on two lengthy field goals -- the first from 51 yards and the second from 42 -- and played an integral role in the team's win. Despite this impressive performance, Parkey may not see any more action as the Titans' kicker as Ryan Succop (knee) appears close to returning from injured reserve.
