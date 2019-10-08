The Titans signed Parkey to a contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Parkey's last NFL stint with the Bears came to a tumultuous end last spring, but the 27-year-old will get a second chance at a kicking job in Tennessee, where he'll replace Cairo Santos. Over parts of five NFL seasons spent with Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami and Chicago, Parkey has converted 83.9 percent of his field-goal tries and 95.5 percent of his extra-point attempts.

