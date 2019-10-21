Parkey made his lone field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on his extra-point attempts in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Parkey got the Titans' on the board with a 45-yard field goal to cap the team's first offensive possession. However, he hit the right upright on his second-extra point attempt of the game, though it didn't cost the team a win. Parkey will likely serve as the team's kicker again in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, though Ryan Succop (knee) is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9.