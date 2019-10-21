Titans' Cody Parkey: Misses extra point
Parkey made his lone field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on his extra-point attempts in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Parkey got the Titans' on the board with a 45-yard field goal to cap the team's first offensive possession. However, he hit the right upright on his second-extra point attempt of the game, though it didn't cost the team a win. Parkey will likely serve as the team's kicker again in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, though Ryan Succop (knee) is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...