Parkey did not attempt a field goal or extra point during Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Broncos.

The Titans' offense was shut out in Parkey's team debut. An early deficit kept Tennessee chasing touchdowns all game, eliminating any chance for the 27-year-old to put his leg to the test. Parkey is not an intriguing fantasy option heading into a Week 7 contest against the Chargers.