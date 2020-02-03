Herdman signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Herdman failed to make the Ravens' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie, and he spent the year between Baltimore and Detroit's practice squads. The Purdue product likely will vie for a run-blocking role in 2020, and his path to a roster spot would become much easier if the Titans cut Delanie Walker (ankle).