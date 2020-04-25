Titans' Cole McDonald: Picked up by Tennessee

The Titans selected McDonald in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

The Hawaii quarterback will have a steep learning curve in the NFL, coming from a wide-open air-raid system in college. McDonald was nonetheless prolific in that system, throwing for 4,135 yards and 33 scores in 2019. He had some turnover issues, however, as his interceptions ballooned from 10 in 2018 to 14 this past season. McDonald has pro-level tools with the necessary arm strength to make most of the throws at this level. He's also athletic, having run the fastest 40 among quarterbacks at this year's combine with a 4.58. His ability to improve his processing speed and ability to read defenses will tell the tale as to whether he'll stick in the NFL.