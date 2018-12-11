Titans' Cole Wick: Lands in Tennessee
Wick signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Wick's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Jonnu Smith (knee) on injured reserve. The 25-year-old will provide depth behind fellow tight ends Luke Stocker, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt as the season progresses.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country