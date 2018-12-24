Wick (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wick signed with the Titans on Dec. 11, but did not play a single game with the team due to his lingering shoulder injury. The 25-year-old now joins fellow Tennessee tight ends Delanie Walker (ankle) and Jonnu Smith (knee) on season-ending injured reserve.

