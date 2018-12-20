Wick (shoulder) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Redskins, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Wick's only participation in practice this week came in the form of a limited session on Wednesday. The depth tight end has yet to play in a game since signing with the Titans on Dec. 11, and will work to make his Tennessee debut against the Colts in Week 17.

More News
Our Latest Stories