Titans' Cole Wick: Ruled out again
Wick (shoulder) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Redskins, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Wick's only participation in practice this week came in the form of a limited session on Wednesday. The depth tight end has yet to play in a game since signing with the Titans on Dec. 11, and will work to make his Tennessee debut against the Colts in Week 17.
