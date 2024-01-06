Dowell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dowell sustained a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee during the Titans' Week 17 loss, so it's no surprise that he'll end his season on IR. The rookie wide receiver out of UT Martin finishes his 2023 campaign with one catch for three yards, while also logging three total tackles on 139 special teams snaps.