The Titans selected Dowell in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 228th overall.

Dowell becomes the first wide receiver drafted by the Titans this year. An impressive athlete given his size (6-foot-3), Dowell registered a 4.42 40-yard dash, 41.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. As a rookie, he'll look to secure a depth role behind Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips.