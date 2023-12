Dowell played two of the Titans' 71 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Dowell was on the field for 19 special-teams snaps, and he'll likely to continue to bring most of his value to the Titans on their coverage units rather than at receiver. The rookie seventh-round pick has been targeted just once across 31 snaps on offense this season.