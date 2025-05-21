Dowell (knee) was an active participant in Tennessee's OTAs on Tuesday.

Dowell was sidelined for the entirety of last season after tearing his ACL and meniscus in Week 17 of the 2023 the campaign but is healthy again. The 2023 seventh-round pick saw limited action offensively during his rookie campaign, as he caught just one pass for three yards and saw the majority of his playing time on special teams. Dowell will likely have a similar role during the upcoming season should he make the team's final roster.