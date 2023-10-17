Dowell played 15 total snaps -- 14 on special teams and one on offense -- in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens in London.

Inactive for each of the first three games of his career, Dowell has now dressed in three straight contests, but he has yet to carve out much of a role on offense. The rookie seventh-round pick has played just 16 offensive snaps over the last three weeks, drawing just one target during that span. Dowell could find himself back on the inactive list coming out of the Titans' Week 7 bye if Treylon Burks is able to play after missing each of the past three contests with a knee injury.