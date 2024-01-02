Dowell sustained a ruptured ACL and a ruptured meniscus in his right knee during Sunday's 26-3 loss at Houston, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Dowell obviously won't be ready to play again until next season, but whether or not he'll be available come Week 1 of next year is still up in the air. His absence could open up additional opportunities in the slot for Kyle Philips in Week 18 .
