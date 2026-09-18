Flott did not participate in Friday's practice due to a quadriceps injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Flott may have picked up the injury during Thursday's practice, and although he's been tagged as questionable, his inability to practice Friday doesn't bode well for his chances to play in Sunday's home tilt. Flott's official status may not be officially known until the Titans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Marcus Harris, Jaylon Jones and Micah Robinson figure to be the top candidates to start at outside cornerback opposite Alontae Taylor if Flott is not cleared to play.