The Titans and Volson (shoulder) agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Volson missed the entire 2025 campaign after sustaining a shoulder injury during training camp last summer. The 27-year-old started 48 of the 50 regular-season games in which he appeared across the 2022-24 seasons and could compete for a starting job in Tennessee under new OC Brian Daboll.