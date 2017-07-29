Titans' Corey Davis: Agrees to terms with Titans
Davis agreed to terms with the Titans on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The rookie out of Western Michigan is the last first-rounder from this year's class to sign his rookie contract. Davis was brought along slowly during OTAs while he worked his way back to 100 percent health following surgery, but now he should be able to hit the ground running at his first training camp. Once Davis gets up to speed, he'll round out a talented receiving corps that also features Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker.
