Davis caught two of six targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 27-23 win against the Buccaneers.

The 24-year-old wideout was dealing with an illness leading into a Week 8 matchup against Tampa Bay's 32nd-ranked pass defense, perhaps explaining why he was unable to make any sort of substantial impact despite facing a somewhat lenient opponent. Davis' first start alongside Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 was extremely encouraging as he racked up six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, but in Week 8 he was contained to fewer than 40 receiving yards for the third time in his past four outings. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Panthers team that entered the weekend as one of the NFL's eight best pass defenses with just 225 yards allowed per game through the air.