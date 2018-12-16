Davis hauled in three of his six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.

Davis led the team in targets but was victim of the team skewing heavily towards running the ball while playing in poor weather conditions. However, his inability to hit big plays has extended beyond subpar weather for the passing game, as he has just one catch for more than 30 yards across the last 10 games. That leaves Davis as a touchdown dependent flex option heading into Week 16.