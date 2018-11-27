Titans' Corey Davis: Big night versus Texans
Davis caught all four of his targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans. He also rushed once for 39 yards.
Davis' lone carry resulted in him leading Tennessee in rushing. While that added some bonus value, his 48-yard touchdown during the third quarter further supported an excellent outing. After not scoring during the regular season as a rookie, Davis has now found the end zone three times this year, including twice in the last three weeks. That span includes two performances of 95-plus yards, giving him confidence ahead of Week 13's visit from the Jets.
