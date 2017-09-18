Titans' Corey Davis: Bothered by hammy
Titans coach Mike Mularkey acknowledged that Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury, freelance sports writer John Glennon reports.
Davis returned to Sunday's 37-16 win over Jacksonville after suffering the injury, but he finished with only one catch for four yards on three targets. His ability to play through the issue suggests it isn't too serious, but it sounds as if he'll still be on the injury report ahead of a difficult Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks. The Titans may be pressed for depth if Davis isn't ready, as fellow rookie wideout Taywan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win. Taylor also returned to the game.
More News
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Merely considered day-to-day•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Tallies 69 yards in debut•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Likely starting with limited role•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Back on the field•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...