Titans coach Mike Mularkey acknowledged that Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury, freelance sports writer John Glennon reports.

Davis returned to Sunday's 37-16 win over Jacksonville after suffering the injury, but he finished with only one catch for four yards on three targets. His ability to play through the issue suggests it isn't too serious, but it sounds as if he'll still be on the injury report ahead of a difficult Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks. The Titans may be pressed for depth if Davis isn't ready, as fellow rookie wideout Taywan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win. Taylor also returned to the game.