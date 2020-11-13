Davis brought in five of six targets for 67 yards in the Titans' 34-17 loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

Davis paced the Titans in receptions and receiving yards while tying Jonnu Smith for the team lead in targets, bouncing back from being blanked on the stat sheet by the Bears just four days earlier. The 2017 first-round pick was coming off an eight-catch, 128-yard, one-touchdown game against the Bengals the week before the contest against Chicago, so Thursday night's solid numbers were much more the norm for Davis, who now has at least five catches in five contests this season. He'll look to make similar or better contributions in a Week 11 battle versus the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22.