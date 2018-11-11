Titans' Corey Davis: Burns Patriots for 125 yards, TD
Davis exploded for seven catches, 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.
Despite being interfered with in the end zone, Davis still managed to come down with a 23-yard touchdown catch to take a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. This was another tremendous effort against a team that he burned for two touchdowns in the playoffs last year, as Davis accounted for more than half of Marcus Mariota's 228 passing yards. He'll look to keep rolling against the Colts in Week 11.
