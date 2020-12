Davis recorded three receptions on three targets for 34 yards in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

The Titans attempted only 24 passes, yet pounded the Jaguars for 40 rushing attempts. That led to a low-target total for Davis, who finished tied for second on the team with three targets. While it's always a risk that Derrick Henry will take over a game, Davis should be in line for a bump in targets in Week 15 against the Lions.