Davis caught six of nine targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

Davis led his team in receiving yards while tying Eric Decker for the most receptions. This was the most productive performance of the rookie fifth overall pick's 10-game NFL career, giving him some momentum heading into next week's showdown with Jacksonville's elite secondary. A win in that game would secure a playoff berth for Tennessee, so there would be no better time for Davis to score his first career touchdown.