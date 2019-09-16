Titans' Corey Davis: Catches first passes of the season
Davis caught three of five targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Colts.
It was an improvement over Week 1's catchless debut, but not exactly a WR1-level performance for Davis against a division opponent as the Titans pass offense in general struggled. In 29 career contest, the former top-five pick has just six games in which he picked up more than 60 receiving yards. Next up is division rival Jacksonville on Thursday night.
