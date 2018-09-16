Davis snatched five of seven targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans.

Davis now has as many five-catch games this season as he did in all of 2017. The former top-five pick is still waiting for his first career receiving touchdown. Baby steps are warranted here. Davis has led the team in targets in each of the first two weeks of the season and will, ideally, see an uptick in production when Marcus Mariota (elbow) returns to health.