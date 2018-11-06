Davis caught six of 10 targets for 56 yards in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.

Davis paced his team in receptions and targets, but it was Dion Lewis who led Tennessee with 60 yards through the air. Of course, Davis' night would've been better had quarterback Marcus Mariota not overthrown him on a wide-open, nine-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Overall, it was still Davis' best performance since his Week 4 explosion, which bodes well as he heads into a meeting with the Patriots -- against whom he scored twice in the playoffs last season.