Titans' Corey Davis: Catches two balls in 9-6 win
Davis caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Jaguars.
Davis was shut out in the first half, but he made his first catch of the game count, making defenders miss while picking up 22 yards on 1st-and-20 to help set up a field goal on the first drive after the break. He was catching balls from Marcus Mariota (elbow) in this one, as Blaine Gabbert got the start but exited with a likely concussion. This matchup with shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a tough one, but Davis should find more success against the Eagles next week.
