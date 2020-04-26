Davis will likely remain the Titans' second receiver after the team did not meaningfully add to the receiving corps in the draft.

Davis could be in his final season with the Titans, but he should retain a regular role in the offense in 2020. The team elected to not beef up the receiving corps in free agency or the draft, leaving Davis as a starting outside receiver in two-receiver sets. He'll look to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign, though he'll still have to compete for targets with A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries.