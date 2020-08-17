Davis (toe) passed a physical Monday morning and was removed from the PUP list, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

There hasn't been any suggestion of Davis not being ready for Week 1, but that doesn't mean he'll step right in as a full participant on his first day of practice. He's coming back from offseason toe surgery as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, presumably locked in for a starting job but without any assurance of steady target volume. The Titans declined the fifth-year option on his contract, following a 2019 campaign in which he was targeted only 69 times in 15 games. Davis did have career highs for catch rate (62.3 percent), yards per catch (14.0) and yards per target (8.7), but he was mostly an afterthought in the Tennessee offense once A.J. Brown broke through.