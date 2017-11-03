Titans' Corey Davis: Cleared for Week 9 return
Davis (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, though Titans coach Mike Mularkey wasn't willing to guarantee a full workload, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
A full practice participant since Wednesday, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft has been cleared to play in a game for the first time since Week 2. He may be eased back into action as the No. 3 receiver, but Eric Decker's continued inefficiency (6.2 yards per target) suggests Davis should push for a top-two role within the next few weeks. The rookie will return to a difficult matchup against a Baltimore defense that's surrendered only 112.9 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers. Cleveland's Rashard Higgins (95 yards in Week 2) is the only wideout who's come anywhere close to the century mark against Baltimore this season.
More News
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...