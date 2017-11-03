Davis (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, though Titans coach Mike Mularkey wasn't willing to guarantee a full workload, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A full practice participant since Wednesday, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft has been cleared to play in a game for the first time since Week 2. He may be eased back into action as the No. 3 receiver, but Eric Decker's continued inefficiency (6.2 yards per target) suggests Davis should push for a top-two role within the next few weeks. The rookie will return to a difficult matchup against a Baltimore defense that's surrendered only 112.9 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers. Cleveland's Rashard Higgins (95 yards in Week 2) is the only wideout who's come anywhere close to the century mark against Baltimore this season.