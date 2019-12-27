Titans' Corey Davis: Cleared to play Sunday
Davis (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Davis cleared the NFL's five-step protocol and was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for him to play this weekend in what amounts to a win-and-get-in playoff scenario for the Titans. Though Davis has been overshadowed by fellow wideout A.J. Brown this season, he's still maintained a degree of PPR utility, compiling a 39-557-2 stat line through 14 contests.
