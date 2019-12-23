Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Monday that Davis is being evaluated under the NFL's concussion protocol, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Davis exited Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Saints with the head injury, finishing the day with three catches for 40 yards on four targets. The third-year receiver will need to clear all five phases of the protocol this week in order to get the green light for the Dec. 29 regular-season finale in Houston. A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe would operate as Tennessee's clear top options at receiver if both Davis and Adam Humphries (ankle) aren't able to make it back by the weekend.