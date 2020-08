Davis (toe) looked explosive and made a number of catches during 7-on-7 drills Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis participated in his first practice Monday and was on the field again Tuesday. It was noted that he continued to look good physically, while also flashing some explosive playmaking ability. His availability on back-to-back days and participation in 7-on-7 drills continues to be a positive sign for his availability to begin the regular season.