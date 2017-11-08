Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis could see an uptick in snaps moving forward, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Making his first appearance since Week 2, Davis caught two of five targets for 28 yards while logging 75 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Ravens. There isn't that much room for his playing time to increase, but it sounds as if he could push for the 80-90 percent range sooner rather than later. Any extra work likely would come at the expense of Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, the latter of whom handled his lowest snap share (44 percent) of the season in Sunday's win. Davis and Matthews will be the best bets for production Sunday against the Bengals.