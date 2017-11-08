Titans' Corey Davis: Could get even more playing time
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis could see an uptick in snaps moving forward, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Making his first appearance since Week 2, Davis caught two of five targets for 28 yards while logging 75 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Ravens. There isn't that much room for his playing time to increase, but it sounds as if he could push for the 80-90 percent range sooner rather than later. Any extra work likely would come at the expense of Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, the latter of whom handled his lowest snap share (44 percent) of the season in Sunday's win. Davis and Matthews will be the best bets for production Sunday against the Bengals.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...