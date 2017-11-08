Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Davis could see an uptick in snaps in the second half of the season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Making his first appearance since Week 2 in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Ravens, Davis caught two of five targets for 28 yards while logging 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps. There isn't that much room for his playing time to increase, but it sounds as if Davis could push for the 80-to-90 percent range sooner rather than later. Any extra work likely would come at the expense of Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, the latter of whom handled his lowest snap share (44 percent) of the season in Sunday's win. Davis and Matthews will be the best bets for production in Week 10 against the Bengals.