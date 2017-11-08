Titans' Corey Davis: Could get more playing time
Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Davis could see an uptick in snaps in the second half of the season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Making his first appearance since Week 2 in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Ravens, Davis caught two of five targets for 28 yards while logging 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps. There isn't that much room for his playing time to increase, but it sounds as if Davis could push for the 80-to-90 percent range sooner rather than later. Any extra work likely would come at the expense of Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, the latter of whom handled his lowest snap share (44 percent) of the season in Sunday's win. Davis and Matthews will be the best bets for production in Week 10 against the Bengals.
More News
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...