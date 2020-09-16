Davis (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis was initially listed as questionable for Monday's win against the Broncos due to his hamstring injury, and he still managed to rack up an outstanding seven catches for 101 yards. As long as Davis is able to resume practicing Thursday, there won't be any real reason to worry about his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If he's indeed cleared to suit up against Jacksonville, Davis will get a prime opportunity to keep up his momentum versus an inexperienced secondary.