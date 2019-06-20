Davis displayed improved body control during offseason practices, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis' emphasized the ability to better control his body this offseason, and that work appears to be paying dividends. Wyatt noted that he made several catches up high through mini camp, utilizing his 6'3" frame. Davis took a step forward in 2018 -- his second NFL season -- catching 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns. With more consistent quarterback play and improvement of his own, Davis could be ready to live up to his status as the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

