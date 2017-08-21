Titans' Corey Davis: Doesn't practice Monday
Davis (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis' status received a boost from coach Mike Mularkey on Sunday, when he said the rookie would play in Tennessee's final preseason game. Since that contest isn't until next Thursday, Davis has time to return to practice ahead of his exhibition debut. However, Mularkey stated Monday that the team will be careful with Davis, with a Week 1 appearance the main goal. As a result, his involvement (or lack thereof) will need to continue to be tracked.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...