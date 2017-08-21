Davis (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis' status received a boost from coach Mike Mularkey on Sunday, when he said the rookie would play in Tennessee's final preseason game. Since that contest isn't until next Thursday, Davis has time to return to practice ahead of his exhibition debut. However, Mularkey stated Monday that the team will be careful with Davis, with a Week 1 appearance the main goal. As a result, his involvement (or lack thereof) will need to continue to be tracked.