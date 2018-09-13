Titans' Corey Davis: Downplays hamstring issue
Davis, who was limited at practice Wednesday, since noted, "I'm good. My hamstring is fine," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Based on that, we'd expect the wideout to be a go Sunday against the Texans, though of course that notion would be best supported by a return to a full practice on Davis' part, either Thursday or Friday.
