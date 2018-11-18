Titans' Corey Davis: Draws only four targets
Davis hauled in two of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.
Davis has been a key figure in the Titans' passing game throughout the season, as he entered Sunday's action with a 31.1 percent target share. However, he was targeted only twice on 29 pass attempts against the Colts -- fewer than both Tajae Sharpe and Jonnu Smith -- matching his season-low. Despite his heavy involvement, Davis has been a strong fantasy performer in only two games this season, which have accounted for one-third of his receptions and nearly half of his yardage.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...