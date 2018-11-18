Davis hauled in two of his four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.

Davis has been a key figure in the Titans' passing game throughout the season, as he entered Sunday's action with a 31.1 percent target share. However, he was targeted only twice on 29 pass attempts against the Colts -- fewer than both Tajae Sharpe and Jonnu Smith -- matching his season-low. Despite his heavy involvement, Davis has been a strong fantasy performer in only two games this season, which have accounted for one-third of his receptions and nearly half of his yardage.